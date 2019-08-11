Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.00.

MLAB stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.38. The company had a trading volume of 182,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $167.34 and a 1 year high of $268.47. The company has a market cap of $877.14 million, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.95.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.74). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 422.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 70,300.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

