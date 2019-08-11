Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,349. The company has a market cap of $150.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $15.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRSN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

