Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 45,077 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,077 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 36,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,808. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.92.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 21,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $2,152,771.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $4,288,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,567 shares of company stock worth $10,639,832 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

