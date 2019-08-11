Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 36,595 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.09% of Agree Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 38,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Craig Erlich bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.47 per share, with a total value of $50,602.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,023 shares in the company, valued at $878,661.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Farris G. Kalil sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $65,865.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $695,777. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $70.62. The company had a trading volume of 863,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $71.08.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

