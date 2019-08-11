Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,178 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in CBS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,904 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Tech Square Trading LP acquired a new position in CBS during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in CBS during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in CBS by 18.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in CBS by 35.1% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,779,282 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,569,000 after buying an additional 462,110 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CBS from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on CBS to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of CBS traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.91. 4,949,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,496. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $41.38 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

