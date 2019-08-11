Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $472,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $448,492.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,615 shares of company stock worth $1,670,161 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,370. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $52.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

