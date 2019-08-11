Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $546,000 in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 455.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,271. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $197.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total value of $437,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,884.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $125,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.