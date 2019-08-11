Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 22.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 170.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 40.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 60.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 348,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,803,000 after acquiring an additional 131,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

Garmin stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.04. 993,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 414,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $31,682,944.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,144,112.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 196,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $15,654,367.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,108,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,530,053 shares of company stock valued at $356,907,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

