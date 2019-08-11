Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,060,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,653,000 after acquiring an additional 985,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,936,000 after buying an additional 600,360 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 44.3% during the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,821,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,657,000 after buying an additional 866,392 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,609,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,752,000 after buying an additional 174,954 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,087,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,361,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.32 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,675.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $199,745 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. 2,360,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,369. State Street Corp has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

STT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

