Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $154.95. 1,200,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,414. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.62.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

