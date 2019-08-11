Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 4,159 DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.37. The stock had a trading volume of 683,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.41. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

In other DTE Energy news, insider Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,278,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $856,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $30,539.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

