Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 6,725 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 102.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 333,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,469. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $57.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

