Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.46.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.15. 1,169,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 14.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.