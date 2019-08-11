MediBloc [MED] Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. MediBloc [MED] has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One MediBloc [MED] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,401.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.05 or 0.01850993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.96 or 0.02806119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00768562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00802672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00050541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00516702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00133765 BTC.

About MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [MED] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [MED] Token Trading

MediBloc [MED] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the exchanges listed above.

