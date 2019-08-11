MediBloc (MED) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $280,165.00

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, MediBloc has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc has a total market cap of $20.12 million and approximately $280,165.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,418.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.01890461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.92 or 0.02970374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00794275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.00801625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00528789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00136694 BTC.

MediBloc Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc Token Trading

MediBloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

