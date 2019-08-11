MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.05 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 11th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Bittrex, IDEX and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market cap of $17.05 million and $1.51 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.89 or 0.04400719 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001010 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. It launched on May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,380,360,095 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinsuper, Upbit, Coinrail, Kryptono, IDEX, Cashierest, CPDAX, Bittrex and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

