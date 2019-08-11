McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce $3.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48. McKesson also posted earnings of $3.60 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $14.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.08 to $14.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.18 to $15.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.27.

In other McKesson news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $107,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,704 shares of company stock valued at $625,131 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after buying an additional 727,954 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,851,000 after buying an additional 177,589 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,411,000 after buying an additional 42,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,813,000 after buying an additional 214,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,590,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,680,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.19. 1,447,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,035. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.28. McKesson has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $149.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

