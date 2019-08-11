MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH an industry rank of 243 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on MEC. William Blair began coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25.

MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clifford O. Sanderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,434 shares of company stock worth $730,549 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

