MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.25.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,297.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 56.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.