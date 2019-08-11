Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 22,661 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,661 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $276,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $132.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.40. The stock has a market cap of $347.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

