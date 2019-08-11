Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.51 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

MTW traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $17.01. 689,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $582.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, CFO David J. Antoniuk sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $83,955.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Manitowoc by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Manitowoc by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manitowoc by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Manitowoc by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Manitowoc by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

