Mallcoin (MLC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,712.00

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mallcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha. Mallcoin has a total market capitalization of $762,776.00 and $20,712.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00262993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.01274015 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00095768 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Mallcoin Token Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com . Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall

Buying and Selling Mallcoin

Mallcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Simex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

