Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given a $126.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.89.

Shares of MDGL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 115,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $255.68.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

