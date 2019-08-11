Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given a $126.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MDGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.89.
Shares of MDGL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 115,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,801. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $255.68.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
See Also: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.