LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $63.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a positive rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Cowen raised their price objective on LYFT from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised LYFT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised LYFT from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.96.

Shares of LYFT traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,421,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,944. LYFT has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in LYFT by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 30.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

