Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $435-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.80 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $1.12-1.26 EPS.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,799. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.13.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

