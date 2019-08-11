Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LITE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.13.

LITE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. 2,267,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,799. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lumentum has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.