Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $192.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $209.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total transaction of $834,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,036.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,624,000 after purchasing an additional 53,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,906,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.82. The stock had a trading volume of 876,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,216. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $194.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $782.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

