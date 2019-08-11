LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28), Morningstar.com reports. LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million.

NYSE:LKSD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,107. LSC Communications has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LSC Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKSD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LSC Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,995,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after acquiring an additional 163,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LSC Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 75,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LSC Communications by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 542,004 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of LSC Communications by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.