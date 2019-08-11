Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.20% of Masimo worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 289,246 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 131.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 412,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234,236 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter worth $19,867,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter worth $15,178,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 43.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,569,000 after acquiring an additional 87,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.80. The stock had a trading volume of 157,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,639. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $160.25.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $37,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,736 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $2,950,288.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,231,633.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,075 shares of company stock valued at $38,222,741. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.