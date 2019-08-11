Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $24.55 Million Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 622.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,320 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $24,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLT. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.93.

Shares of FLT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.72. The stock had a trading volume of 340,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,075. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $297.13. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.