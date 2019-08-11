Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $18.10 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.22% of Tyler Technologies worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,792,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.06, for a total value of $3,840,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,145,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,585 shares of company stock valued at $24,546,546. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TYL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $255.54. The company had a trading volume of 200,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.96. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $257.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.