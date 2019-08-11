Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $16.70 Million Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 756.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,988 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $16,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 13,250 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $749,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David D. Smith purchased 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,764,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $1,017,345. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. 793,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,697. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

