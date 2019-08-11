Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,920 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,537,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,124,865. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

