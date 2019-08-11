Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.07% of NetEase worth $23,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 15.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,757,000 after buying an additional 518,036 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 164,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 94.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $242.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,043. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $289.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, May 16th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.34.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

