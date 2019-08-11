Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $21,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,672,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,343,000 after purchasing an additional 781,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 290.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after purchasing an additional 407,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,163,000 after acquiring an additional 202,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 49.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.46 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

In other news, insider Evan M. Turtz sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,601.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,441 shares of company stock valued at $18,935,873 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.39. 899,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $128.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.24.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

