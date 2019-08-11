Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 1,316,867 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 392.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316,867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.15% of Centurylink worth $19,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,763,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,305,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,125 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 63.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,177,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,360 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 7.0% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,865,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 23.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,356,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after acquiring an additional 827,413 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

In other Centurylink news, insider William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,788.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $491,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,240,001 shares in the company, valued at $31,849,209.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,750. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CTL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,758,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,745,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.60. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

