Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

LORL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,416. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.60.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 874,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 153,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

