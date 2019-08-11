Loop Capital Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Loop Capital to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROKU. ValuEngine downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a positive rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Roku from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Roku from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.32. 14,514,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,337,820. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,566.50 and a beta of 2.04. Roku has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $128.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $41,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Hastings sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $2,061,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 671,733 shares of company stock worth $67,177,042. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

