Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $65,541.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $487,052.00 and approximately $65,541.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00550601 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005361 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000434 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000449 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,006,941 coins and its circulating supply is 17,006,929 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

