Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Issues Earnings Results

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.25, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,964.76% and a negative return on equity of 139.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 128,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,827. The company has a market cap of $136.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liquidia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

