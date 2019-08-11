Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $95.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.56.

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st.

LECO traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,910. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $97.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $777.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 39,548 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 498,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 112,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

