Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $142.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.11 million. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.50-0.62 EPS.

Shares of LCUT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,430. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $164.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LCUT shares. ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. acquired 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $34,681.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 112,078 shares of company stock worth $1,070,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 44.4% in the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.