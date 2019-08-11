Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,713,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,214,000 after purchasing an additional 984,623 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,975,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,011,000 after purchasing an additional 288,459 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Trimble by 57.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,684,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after purchasing an additional 981,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,497,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,480,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. 1,185,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.98.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Trimble had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $143,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,862 shares in the company, valued at $363,607.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,488. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

