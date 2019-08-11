Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 65.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,150,000 after buying an additional 1,354,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,053,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,237,000 after buying an additional 168,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,384,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,814,000 after buying an additional 228,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CDW by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,621,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,287,000 after buying an additional 114,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,445,000 after buying an additional 169,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In other CDW news, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $250,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $6,644,699.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 644,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,231,633.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,152 shares of company stock valued at $14,640,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 624,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.72. CDW has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.