Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of FWONK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 1,123,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,207. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.35.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 123,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.4% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

