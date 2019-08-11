Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 79,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,730. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.56.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $46,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

