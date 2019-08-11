LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $35.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, First Analysis raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.84. The company had a trading volume of 87,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,890. The firm has a market cap of $647.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.91. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,135,730 shares in the company, valued at $103,165,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,037 shares of company stock worth $2,829,055 over the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 66,640.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 373.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

