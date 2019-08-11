Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $114.12

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $114.12 and last traded at $114.31, with a volume of 14089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.18.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lear by 19.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 3,467.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 287,648 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Lear by 11.2% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Lear by 25.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 35,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,885,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

