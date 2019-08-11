Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Laureate Education stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 2,152,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,132. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

In other news, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $10,737,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $167,611,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,681,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,760,473 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,444,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 62.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 690,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,965 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.