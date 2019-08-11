Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.
Laureate Education stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 2,152,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,132. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.27.
In other news, Director Saric Ruldolf Christophe Hoehn sold 701,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $10,737,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $167,611,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,681,863 shares of company stock valued at $178,760,473 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
