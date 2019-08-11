Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Patterson Companies worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 822,221 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,906,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,421 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,200,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 153,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 400,439 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCO opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

